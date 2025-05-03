BMO Capital Markets Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $800.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $865.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,004.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $892.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $605.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

