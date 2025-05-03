BMO Capital Markets Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 218.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,596,000 after buying an additional 3,124,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

