Brightwater Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brightwater Advisory LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,532,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,439,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,024,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,790,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,648 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 46.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,048,244 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,032,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,590,791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,490,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,030 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43,900.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,042,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,913,000 after buying an additional 2,037,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft stock opened at $435.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

