Bullseye Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,394,224,000 after buying an additional 13,406,054 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $114.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

