Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bumble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $491.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

