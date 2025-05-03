Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in April

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.2 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of BZLFF opened at $29.37 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.
Bunzl Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.