Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in April

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.2 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BZLFF opened at $29.37 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

