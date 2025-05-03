Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

BHRB opened at $57.39 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.87 million and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,400. This represents a 16.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. This represents a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,140 shares of company stock worth $1,280,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

