Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Cancom has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $26.11.
About Cancom
