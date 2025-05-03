Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Cancom has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

