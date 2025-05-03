Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,299,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,070,426 shares.The stock last traded at $54.81 and had previously closed at $50.00.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Get Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.