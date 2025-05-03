CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $34.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $912.82 million, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,248. This trade represents a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

