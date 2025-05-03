Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Cipher Mining worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 797,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 783,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.65. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

