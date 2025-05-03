Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,889 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after purchasing an additional 264,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,381,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,300,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Glj Research dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.