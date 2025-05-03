Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 2,248.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOV. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 802,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 233,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 141,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Clover Health Investments news, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at $986,349.47. The trade was a 42.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. 22.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.