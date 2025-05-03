Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

