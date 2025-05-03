Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 75,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 118,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colabor Group

Colabor Group Price Performance

Colabor Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.65 million, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.