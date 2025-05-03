Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 75,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 118,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colabor Group
Colabor Group Price Performance
Colabor Group Company Profile
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colabor Group
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.