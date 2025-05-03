Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,624,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 131,598 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

