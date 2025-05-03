Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – May 1st

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,345,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,084,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 2,370,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,519. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

