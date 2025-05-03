Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 69,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 807,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $925.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $422.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 939.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 445,038 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 303,744 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

