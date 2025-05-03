Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.92, but opened at $37.68. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 2,587,068 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,654.08. This trade represents a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,083.84. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,445 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

