D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,827,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.