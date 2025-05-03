Desjardins Issues Negative Forecast for CGI Group Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
CGI Group Stock Performance
CGI Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.