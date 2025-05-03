Desjardins Issues Negative Forecast for CGI Group Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

