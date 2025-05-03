Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

