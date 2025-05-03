DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.26, but opened at $75.26. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DexCom shares last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 2,557,890 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 389.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

