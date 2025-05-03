Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dillard’s by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $362.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.24 and a 52 week high of $510.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard's Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

