DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $100.80 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

