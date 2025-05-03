Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of EC opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5202 per share. This represents a yield of 34.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

