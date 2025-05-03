Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

