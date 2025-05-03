Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,405 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $943.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

