Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,707,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Enel Chile by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enel Chile by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 451,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

ENIC stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,095.67 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

