Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,491 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hayward by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,720.80. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

