Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,204 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.