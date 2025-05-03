Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELV. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

FELV opened at $30.22 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

