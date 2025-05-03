Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,502. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE FOR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.