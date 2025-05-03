Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

