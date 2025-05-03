Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $14,828,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 43,046 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $21.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

