Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

