Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $782,000 Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Autohome by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 1,004,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,195,000. North of South Capital LLP increased its position in Autohome by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,233,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.29 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.