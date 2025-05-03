Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Advantage by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after buying an additional 196,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $14.98 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FA

About First Advantage

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.