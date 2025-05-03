Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MORT stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

