Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Get AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF alerts:

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Price Performance

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

About AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF

The AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (TAFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 7 to 14 years. TAFL was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.