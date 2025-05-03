Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 87,420 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 341,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,454,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,532,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAL opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valaris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

