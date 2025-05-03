Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

SGRY stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,428.68. This represents a 34.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

