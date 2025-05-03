Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,610 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

