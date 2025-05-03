Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,110 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

ERO opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

