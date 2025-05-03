Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,211 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

