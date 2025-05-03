Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,391 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

