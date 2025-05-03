Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.