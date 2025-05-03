Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.