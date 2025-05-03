Etsy’s (ETSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Etsy Stock Up 4.2 %

ETSY opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,820,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

