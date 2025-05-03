Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

SFM opened at $173.93 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,725 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $301,892.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,863.95. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,272. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

